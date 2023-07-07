Who is the offensive X-Factor for the Commanders in 2023?

Whom would you say is the offensive X-factor for the Washington Commanders in 2023?

CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin determined to predict who will be that offensive X-factor for each of the 32 NFL teams. The list proved to not merely feature quarterbacks. In fact, not every X-factor for each NFL team was even a player, as the list also includes some coaches.

Here is a link listing and describing why each one was selected from the 32 NFL teams.

Who, according to Dubin, will be the offensive X-factor for the four NFC East teams?

Here is the explanation provided by Dubin for why Bieniemy is the Commanders’ offensive X-factor for the upcoming season:

Bieniemy has coordinated the league’s best offense for the past five years. He no longer has Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid to count on, but there is some talent on hand in Washington. How much can he get out of it? And can he use whatever he does get as a springboard to finally getting the head-coaching opportunity he long since should have been offered?

Who are some of the Commanders prospects to be considered for the X-Factor offensively? Quarterback Sam Howell will be making only his second start. While receivers Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel will certainly need to have good seasons for Washington if the Commanders are to qualify for the playoffs.

