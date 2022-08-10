Offensive woes on display during Day 9 of Texans training camp

The Houston Texans were able to get some players back from availability issues on the ninth day of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Tempers started to flare slightly as the Texans are champing at the bit to lay a lick on someone in another uniform.

Here are are some key observations.

h

h

Welcome back

texans-mark-ingram-happy-tytus-howard-left-guard

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

The Texans got a welcomed site back at practice on Tuesday. Right tackle Tytus Howard returned from the COVID-19 list to his regular offensive line spot. He has been absent from practice since last Friday.

Before practice concluded, Howard was seen on one knee being attended to by the Texans training staff as he was winded from having missed so much time away from camp. He will probably miss the Texans’ first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints as he works to get his body back in shape for the regular season.

Tempers flare in Texas heat

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

As the first team offense and defense went against each other in the two-minute drill in the final 11-on-11 matchup, tempers began to flare between veteran running back Rex Burkhead and rookie cornerback Derek Stingley.

After Burkhead took the handoff and ran the ball in, he lowered his shoulder into Stingley and continued after the whistle blew.

Stingley did not like the extra gesture, exchanged words with Burkhead. Safety Jalen Pitre stepped in to help his fellow rookie by shoving Burkhead before multiple players stepped in to help resolve the issue. That fire from Stingley is what the Texans want to see in the regular season.

Offense struggles

Offense Struggles

Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton was not pleased with what he saw on the field from his offensive unit on Tuesday. It appears they were stuck in the mud, and quarterback Davis Mills was ineffective in leading the team during the two-minute and red zone drills.

During the third round of 11-on-11 drills, Mills consistently missed open receivers and was indecisive on plays that should have been easy for him since he had a lot of time in the pocket to operate.

Story continues

Another glaring concern over the last couple of practices is Mills’ inability to throw the ball down the field. With uncertainty about how effective the running game will be with Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead, and rookie Dameon Pierce, the Texans will need downfield plays that will loosen up the defense.

If Mills can’t do that, Houston’s offense will become methodical and predictable. Two things you can’t be if you are hoping to improve on back-to-back four-win seasons.

Texans Tidbits

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Rookie linebacker Christian Harris missed another practice day as he rehabs his sore hamstring. Although he was not in pads, Harris was on the field observing defensive sets and talking with his position coach throughout practice.

The Texans hosted military veterans for USAA’s Salute to Service Day. Many active duty and prior service members got to observe practice and meet players before moving inside the Texans practice bubble to participate in an NFL Combine-type competition.

Teams of five competed in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, three-cone shuttle, receiving gauntlet, and the quarterback arm challenge.

[lawrence-related id=75352,75343]

[mm-video type=video id=01ga20wckxms0pg5r6d3 playlist_id=none player_id=none image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01ga20wckxms0pg5r6d3/01ga20wckxms0pg5r6d3-10f7847f7644da84ad05e7c62ad3805d.jpg]

1

1

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire