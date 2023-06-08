Offensive weapons are the biggest strength for Raiders entering 2023

The Raiders will wrap up their offseason program in the upcoming days and then they will be off for the rest of the summer. The next time we will see them will be during training camp in late July.

Going into the summer, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of optimism surrounding the Raiders. However, there is one big reason why you should be excited about the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they named the reason each team should be optimistic heading into the 2023 season. For the Raiders, it was all of the offensive weapons surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo. Here is what the site had to say about the Raiders going into the year:

Derek Carr is out at quarterback, which some people might see as a good thing — but be careful what you wish for. This team still has strong passing weapons in Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, plus Josh Jacobs has become one of the best running backs in the league over the past two seasons. Whether it’s Jimmy Garoppolo, Tom Brady or the ghost of Rich Gannon at quarterback, the Raiders will have some weapons to distribute the ball to.

The Raiders have not one, but two All-Pro skill players going into the 2023 season in Adams and Jacobs. Plus, they have a Pro Bowl slot receiver in Hunter Renfrow and one of the best No. 2 receivers in the league in Jakobi Meyers.

There is certainly no shortage of weapons for the Raiders and this team should be among the most explosive offenses in the NFL. However, they need Garoppolo to be the leader on the offense and most importantly, stay healthy. If he can do that, the Raiders should be one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NFL this season.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire