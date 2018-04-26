Offensive tweets from Josh Allen surface hours before NFL draft

Wyoming’s Josh Allen, a contender to be the NFL’s No. 1 overall draft pick, may know exactly how Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo felt when old, embarrassing tweets resurfaced.

DiVincenzo’s tweets from his time as a teenager emerged on social media shortly after his MVP performance in the national title game of the NCAA basketball tournament. The timing for Allen could be more problematic: hours before the NFL draft.

A search through the quarterback’s Twitter history shows some offensive and racist posts from 2012 and 2013.

Multiple old offensive and racist tweets from Wyoming QB Josh Allen surfaced on Wednesday night, just hours ahead of the NFL draft. (Getty Images)

Be warned, some of the language used below may be offensive.

Allen has tweeted the “n” word multiple times.

“@cheriishhh: i dont think you niggas want a troubled son!” — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) June 14, 2012





“@Alpha_Patlan: “@J_Prodigy_5: @Alpha_Patlan (uhh) stay schemin…” Niggas Trying To Get At Me. ” doe — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) February 12, 2013





"@FelipeeeeMelo_: Bout to show up these Niggas at pong. Gonna do for @j_prodigy_5 @AFlyer5 and @J_Sal_Forever_5.":) — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) February 26, 2012





He also responded to a question that looks like was asked of him on AskFM in 2013, saying “If it ain’t white, it ain’t right!”

Why are you so white ? — If it ain't white, it ain't right! http://t.co/wsLQKZQWG5 — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) June 25, 2013

While this one isn’t necessarily offensive, Allen also shared his public dislike for NBA star LeBron James in 2011.





All of the tweets in question came when Allen was young — at least two years before he enrolled at Wyoming, providing yet another example of the dangers in social media.

There has been no word yet from Allen or his agent about the tweets, which will presumably come before the draft kicks off Thursday night from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

