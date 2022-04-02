Late offensive transfer portal additions Alabama should consider

Nick Saban warned the nation of what might happen to college football if transferring was made easier and more accessible. His warning was not headed and Alabama has been a hot landing spot for transfers.

Last season it was former Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams and former Tennessee linebacker Henry To'o To'o who joined the Crimson Tide and made an immediate impact.

For the upcoming 2022 season, Alabama added Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton, Georgia Tech running back jahmyr gibbs and LSU corner back Eli Ricks.

There’s still plenty of offensive talent lingering within the transfer portal and Saban may not be done recruiting them.

Here are a few offensive players currently seeking a new start through the transfer portal.

Tyler Johnson, OL (Texas)

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Tyler Johnson was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class from Texas. He chose the Longhorns over other offers from Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida State, Arkansas and others.

2021 Stats: N/A

Baylor Cupp, TE (Texas A&M)

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor Kupp was a four and five-star recruit from Texas in the 2019 class. He chose the Aggies over offers from Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Georgia ad others.

2021 Stats: N/A

Demond Demas, WR (Texas A&M)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Demas still has a few years of eligibility remaining after joining the Aggies in 2020 as a five-star recruit. He chose the Aggies over offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Auburn, Arkansas and others.

2021 Stats: 15 rec, 235 yards, 1 TD

Corey Wren, RB (Florida State)

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat

Wren was a three-star member of the 2020 recruiting class and chose the Seminoles over Arizona State, Maryland, TCU and others.

2021 Stats: 0 carries, 5 kick/punt returns, 108 yards

Cam Sullivan-Brown, WR (Penn State)

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Sullivan-Brown joined the Nittany Lions in 2017 as a three-star recruit and has the size to be a physical receiver with some experience. He chose Penn State over Wisconsin, Duke, NC State and others.

Story continues

2021 Stats: 4 receptions, 44 yards, 0 touchdowns.

1

1