Offensive tackles squarely on Raiders draft radar

No question on this Raiders team is more pressing than that of the right tackle position. The team has no easy answer for that spot, just a few less than desirable options. Whether they think the answer is in the 2022 draft will depend largely on if someone they like will be on the board when they pick.

For that, I have compiled a list of tackles who should be of great interest to the team with the selections they have in this year’s draft.

Daniel Faalele, Minnesota -- Round 3

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Admittedly landing Faalele at 86 might be far-fetched. Because honestly, he is very likely to be gone well before then. But on the off chance he’s there, or the Raiders trade up somehow, the first team All-Big10 tackle would be just what they need. He started 31 games, all at right tackle, over three seasons at Minnesota, so he’d plug and play there for the Raiders.

Abraham Lucas, Washington State -- Round 3-4

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

One of the more accomplished tackles in this draft, Lucas started 42 games at right tackle for the Cougars, leading to three straight second-team All-Pac-12 nods and last season a spot on the first-team.

Max Mitchell, Louisiana -- Round 4-5

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell played both left and right tackle at times over four years for the Ragin’ Cajuns. But he had most of his starts and success at the right tackle spot, including all 13 games last season and was named First-Team All-Sun Belt.

Tyler Vrabel, Boston College -- Round 7

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Vrabel bounced back and forth between left and right tackle, starting all 34 games in which he appeared over the past three seasons. His connection here is he’s the son of Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. As in former longtime New England Patriots linebacker, Mike Vrabel. And we know Josh McDaniels loves his Patriots connections.

