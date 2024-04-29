Offensive tackle transfer Zechariah Owens commits to Colorado

One of my takeaways from Colorado’s spring football game on Saturday was how much bigger the offensive and defensive linemen were for the Buffs. Well, Colorado is getting even bigger as Clemson transfer offensive tackle Zechariah “Zack” Owens committed to CU on Sunday.

Nicknamed “Flapjack” for his ability to hand out pancake blocks to defensive linemen, Owens is a massive college athlete. Tipping the scales at 6-foot-6, 375 pounds, he spent one season at Clemson, getting playing time in two games while maintaining four years of eligibility via a redshirt.

Owens appears to have the ability to play either guard or tackle, depending on how he develops as a pass protector.

According to 247Sports, Owens was a four-star prospect and a top-200 player in the 2023 recruiting class. A mauler in the run game, Owens stands as an excellent addition to the Buffs who could develop into a starter for years to come.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire