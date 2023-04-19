Offensive tackle prospects for Chiefs in each round of the 2023 NFL draft

Offensive tackle remains a big need for Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 NFL draft.

The addition of Jawaan Taylor only fills one vacancy among starters with Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie both finding new teams this offseason. The team could keep their fingers crossed that Lucas Niang stays healthy and can contribute opposite Taylor, but they’re highly likely to make an addition during the course of the draft.

There are plenty of intriguing prospects littered throughout this draft class, from the surefire selections on Day 1 to the developmental prospects that could be acquired much later. The coaching staff seems to be keeping their options open in terms of need on the left side or the right side.

Here’s a look at some of the players the Chiefs could consider adding in each round of the 2023 NFL draft:

Round 1: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

STEVE SISNEY/The Oklahoman

While there are at least four other offensive tackles, who could be first round picks, Harrison is one of the few the Chiefs are expected to have a realistic shot at in Round 1. The 6-foot-4 and 315-pound tackle is considered one of the top athletes at the position in this class. He tied for the second-best 40-yard dash time among tackles at the combine with a 4.98s run and his tape is littered with plays where that athleticism shows. Harrison allowed just 33 pressures during the course of his career at Oklahoma in an offense with a heavy pass volume. Harrison has taken a pre-draft visit with the Chiefs.

Round 2: Ohio State OT Dawand Jones

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jones has really impressive movement skills for a guy who could block out the sun at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds. He only improved during the course of his career at Ohio State, culminating in an All-American season as a senior, during which he didn’t surrender a single sack. In total, he has 25 career starts at right tackle and one start on the left side. He’s an absolute mauler in the run game and surprisingly nimble in the passing game. He can struggle with speed and inside moves at times, but he does a good job recovering and washing guys away from the play.

Story continues

Round 3: Alabama OT Tyler Steen

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

A graduate transfer from the Vanderbilt Commodores, Steen spent his 2022 season playing left tackle for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6-6, 315-pound tackle started 13 games last season, earning Second-Team All-SEC honors. Steen has a really strong anchor in pass protection and can drop his hips with the best of them. In the run game, he moves well laterally, but he’s not going to make a lot of second-level plays. He also has some of the most powerful mitts in this draft class and it shows.

Round 4: Old Dominion OT Nick Saldiveri

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Listed at 6-6 and 318 pounds, Saldiveri has appeared in 34 games at right tackle for Old Dominion and made one start at right guard. He’s an incredible athlete with proven movement skills and a bit of a mean streak. His footwork in pass protection is really promising and should translate well to the NFL level. He doesn’t have a very powerful lower body, so teams shouldn’t expect him to drive defenders off the ball in the run game early in his career. That said he can do his job as a positional run blocker.

Round 5: Pittsburgh OT Carter Warren

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

I’m convinced that Warren would be a top-100 draft pick if it weren’t for a knee injury back in October. The 6-foot-5 and 311-pound left tackle has 39 career starts and allowed just four pressures in the 106 snaps he played prior to the injury this past year. He’s got some of the longest arms among offensive tackle prospects in this class too. He might not be ready to play come Week 1 of the NFL season due to his injury, but he could prove to be a steal.

Round 6: Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Witt (6-foot-7, 301 pounds) is a player who turned heads with his pre-draft process, proving to be one of the more impressive athletes in the draft class. His pro day testing would have in some cases rivaled all-time marks at the combine. He transitioned from basketball to playing tight end and then injury forced him into action as a tackle against one of the best pass-rushers in his conference and he didn’t allow a sack. He’s already met with the Chiefs in some capacity.

Round 7: Arkansas OT Dalton Wagner

AP Photo/L.G. Patterson

I was recently told that Andy Reid’s favorite offensive tackle that he ever drafted and coached was King Dunlap (seventh-round pick in 2008). Wagner has remarkably similar measurables and pre-draft testing. He was a team captain with 40 starts against SEC competition during his career playing right tackle at Arkansas. He’s an absolute bully in the run game and surprisingly effective in the screen game. He’s also really good at defending against inside moves given his size, but his pass protection will probably need some fine-tuning at the next level.

