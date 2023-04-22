Who is your offensive tackle pick for the Steelers?

We only have a few days until the start of the 2023 NFL draft. So we are going to put you in charge of the Pittsburgh Steelers and you make the pick. First up we have offensive tackle. This is one of the Steelers top draft needs and a prime candidate to be the team’s first-round pick.

So here is the scenario. You can have any offensive tackle in the draft with the No. 17 overall pick. Who are you taking?

At this point there seems to be absolutely no consensus about who the first tackles are going to be or even how high they will be drafted. But here are our top four.

Paris Johnson Jr. – Ohio State

Peter Skoronski – Northwestern

Broderick Jones – Georgia

Darnell Wright – Tennessee

option not selected

Not so fast!

You can't place a vote until you make a selection first.

Got it

Cast your vote and tell us which of these guys makes the most sense. While they are all talented, they are all very different prospects. Skoronski is a power player who some project as a guard while Wright is the best natural right tackle of the bunch. Johnson has been the top guy most of the offseason due to his balanced game but Jones skill set challenges that.

More Steelers Wire News!

EDGE Viliami Fehoko is a perfect project pass rusher for the Steelers WR Allen Robinson to wear No. 11 with Steelers Contract details for new Steelers WR Allen Robinson

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire