Offensive Tackle Blake Miller discusses Clemson’s coaching change

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program made a big move, bringing in Matt Luke as the team’s new offensive line coach to replace former offensive line coach Thomas Austin.

Luke is now with the team and working as the Tigers prepare for their Gator Bowl matchup against Kentucky. With a new coach, offensive tackle Blake Miller met with the media Tuesday and discussed the change in leadership.

“There’s nothing I can do about it and all I can do is give him my all every day and do the best that I can and try to be the best player that I can. It’s a business at the end of the day, and whatever coach Swinney does, I’m going to roll with,” Miller said.

Things change fast in sports, but Luke is a coach who is built for a job like this. With over 20 years of experience as an offensive line coach, co-offensive coordinator, and head coach, he’s experienced and prepared. Miller shared some of what he’s seen from Luke early in his time back with the program.

“He’s a very high-energy guy. I think he really brings the energy to practice, and it’s infectious with everyone. I think everyone’s flying around and doing great out there, and there’s some new techniques to learn… he’s told us, he wants us to go 100%, and we can work on the technique after, and we can go ever it in film so I really enjoy it,” Miller said

We’re hoping for big things from Luke as the Tigers’ new offensive line coach.

