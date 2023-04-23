What offensive tackle will be available for the Commanders?

If the Commanders want an offensive tackle at No. 16 overall in next week’s 2023 NFL draft, will there be one good enough to be an anchor for the next decade?

What will the Washington coaches and scouts prioritize in their evaluations of this year’s class of offensive tackles?

Will left tackle be a priority over right tackle? Will pass blocking be the highest-graded quality? Or might it be those who are physical enough to actually push their defender off of the ball in an effective running game?

Quarterback is no question the largest investment a team makes to their roster. With that in mind, coaches know it is a must to protect their quarterback. But of course, isn’t it just as true that the best protection of your quarterback is an effective running game?

Peter Skoronski was a great tackle at Northwestern; however, his arm length of 33 inches has some scouts thinking he will be a better guard inside than a tackle on the outside. Thus he could fall to No. 16, but if you want a tackle do the Commanders take him?

2023 NFL draft Offensive Tackle rankings:

1 Paris Johnson jr Ohio State

2 Broderick Jones Georgia

3 Peter Skoronski Northwestern

4 Anton Harrison Oklahoma

5 Darnell Wright Tennessee

6 Dawand Jones Ohio State

Tennessee’s Darnell Wright is a right tackle who, in the last month, is moving up mock draft boards. Will Ohio State’s Paris Johnson still be available? Most mock drafts have Johnson going earlier.

Georgia’s Broderick Jones is a beast of a left tackle, and Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison is believed to have the best feet of the prospective NFL tackles.

If the Commanders want one of the better tackles, they might be able to trade back and still get one in the first round, but a consensus is that none of them will still be available when the Commanders are on the clock again at No. 47.

