Here are the offensive stats from Auburn’s 60-10 win over Akron.

Scoring

Tank Bigsby opened the scoring with a 32-yard run and a one-yard touchdown on the fifth drive.

Bo Nix connected with Shaun Shivers on a 19-yard touchdown pass on the second possession. He then found Ja’Varrius Johnson for a 34-yard touchdown on the third drive and Kobe Hudson for a 28-yard touchdown on the fourth.

Anders Carlson closed the half with a 44-yard field goal to give Auburn a 37-0 lead.

Shivers opened the second half with a 26-yard touchdown rush for his second score of the night. Akron then snapped the ball over the head of their punter before a safety.

T.J. Finley scored his first touchdown for Auburn on a quarterback sneak on the ensuing drive before freshman Jarquez Hunter scored his first career touchdown to give Auburn the 60-10 win.

Team Stats

Total yards: AU 612, AK 212

Pass yards: AU 297, AK 191

Rush yards: AU 315, AK 21

Yards per play: AU 10.6, AK 3.4

Penalties: AU 3-25, AK 5-35

First downs: AU 28, AK 12

Third downs: AU 4-6, AK 3-14

Sacks: AU 6, AK 0

Individual Stats

Bo Nix: 20 of 22, 275 yards and 3 touchdowns, 3 rushes for 32 yards

T.J. Finley: 2 of 5, 22 yards, 1 rush for 1 yard and 1 touchdown

Tank Bigsby: 13 carries for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns, 1 catch for 19 yards

Shaun Shivers: 2 carries for 26 yards, 1 catch for 19 yards and 1 touchdown

Jarquez Hunter: 9 carries for 110 yards and 1 touchdown

Sean Jackson: 2 carries for 24 yards

Shedrick Jackson: 5 catches for 79 yards

John Samuel Shenker: 5 catches for 38 yards

Ja’Varrius Johnson: 3 catches for 51 yards and 1 touchdown

Kobe Hudson: 2 catches for 41 yards and 1 touchdown

Demetris Robertson: 3 catches for 28 yards, 1 carry for 7 yards

Ze’Vian Capers: 1 catch for 13 yards

Elijiah Canion: 1 catch for 9 yards

Malcolm Johnson Jr.: 1 rush for 1 yard

