Offensive stat leaders through seven games
Auburn Football takes their bye week during week eight, which comes at a great time.
The Tigers are 3-4 heading into the second half of the season, and will need a strong revamp to their offense in order to finish with a winning record.
Auburn currently ranks No. 9 in the SEC in total offense, gaining 377.7 yards per contest. Running the football has been their strongest suit, as they post 170 yards on the ground each week, which is eighth-best in the conference.
When it comes to advance stats, Auburn is one of College Football’s lowest rated teams. According to Pro Football Focus, Auburn ranks No. 115 in overall offensive performance, grading at 61.4%.
Auburn Wire takes a look at both statistical leaders, as well as in-depth numbers from Pro Football Focus, to determine who has been Auburn Football’s top performers through seven weeks of action.
Here are Auburn offense’s statistical leaders:
Passing: Robby Ashford
Justin Ford/Getty Images
Attempts: 140
Completions: 67
Yards: 1,104
Touchdowns: 4
Interceptions: 5
Passer rating: 110.98
Rushing: Tank Bigsby
The Montgomery Advertiser
Attempts: 99
Yards: 524
Touchdowns: 6
Yards Per Carry: 5.3
Yards Per Game: 74.9
Receiving: Ja'Varrius Johnson
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Receptions: 19
Yards: 335
Touchdowns: 1
Yards Per Catch: 17.6
Yards Per Game: 47.86
Overall scoring leader: Anders Carlson
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Points: 18-of-18
Field Goals: 8-of-10
Total points: 42
Most snaps recorded: Kilian Zierer
Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Total snaps: 462
Pass snaps: 255
Run snaps: 207
Highest graded player: Tank Bigsby
AP Photo/Stew Milne
Overall grade (PFF): 78.4
Passing game grade: 51.7
Pass blocking: 43.2
Run game: 88.2
Run blocking: 55.6