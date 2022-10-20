Offensive stat leaders through seven games

Auburn Football takes their bye week during week eight, which comes at a great time.

The Tigers are 3-4 heading into the second half of the season, and will need a strong revamp to their offense in order to finish with a winning record.

Auburn currently ranks No. 9 in the SEC in total offense, gaining 377.7 yards per contest. Running the football has been their strongest suit, as they post 170 yards on the ground each week, which is eighth-best in the conference.

When it comes to advance stats, Auburn is one of College Football’s lowest rated teams. According to Pro Football Focus, Auburn ranks No. 115 in overall offensive performance, grading at 61.4%.

Auburn Wire takes a look at both statistical leaders, as well as in-depth numbers from Pro Football Focus, to determine who has been Auburn Football’s top performers through seven weeks of action.

Here are Auburn offense’s statistical leaders:

Passing: Robby Ashford

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Attempts: 140

Completions: 67

Yards: 1,104

Touchdowns: 4

Interceptions: 5

Passer rating: 110.98

Rushing: Tank Bigsby

The Montgomery Advertiser

Attempts: 99

Yards: 524

Touchdowns: 6

Yards Per Carry: 5.3

Yards Per Game: 74.9

Receiving: Ja'Varrius Johnson

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Receptions: 19

Yards: 335

Touchdowns: 1

Yards Per Catch: 17.6

Yards Per Game: 47.86

Overall scoring leader: Anders Carlson

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Extra Points: 18-of-18

Field Goals: 8-of-10

Total points: 42

Most snaps recorded: Kilian Zierer

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Total snaps: 462

Pass snaps: 255

Run snaps: 207

Highest graded player: Tank Bigsby

AP Photo/Stew Milne

Overall grade (PFF): 78.4

Passing game grade: 51.7

Pass blocking: 43.2

Run game: 88.2

Run blocking: 55.6

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire