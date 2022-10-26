Offensive stat leaders as Alabama enters the bye week

The Alabama football team has entered its bye week following eight straight weeks of rigorous clashing between the white lines. I’m not sure there is ever a lousy time for a bye week, but this one seems to come at a good time for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

With limited news to report on the football team this week, I thought it might be a good time to offer up some stats from the season.

Today we are going to look at the offensive stat leaders which are obviously led by the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

Passing

Bryce Young: 146-221, 1,906 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs Jalen Milroe: 29-48, 274 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs Ty Simpson: 2-3, 15 yards

Rushing

Jahmyr Gibbs: 98 carries, 672 yards, 6 TDs Jase McClellan: 54 carries, 312 yards, 3 TDs Jalen Milroe: 29 carries, 244 yards, 1 TD Roydell Williams: 31 carries, 147 yards, 1 TD Jamarion Miller: 20 carries, 146 yards, 2 TDs Bryce Young: 26 carries, 137 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving

Ja’Corey Brooks: 21 catches, 376 yards, 4 TDs Jermaine Burton: 20 catches. 306 yards, 3 TDs Jahmyr Gibbs: 31 catches, 301 yards, 3 TDs Kobe Prentice: 28 catches, 279 yards, 1 TD Traeshon Holden: 21 catches, 266 yards, 5 TDs Cameron Latu: 18 catches, 217 yards, 2 TDs

Scoring Offense: 43.1 ppg

Total Yards Per Game: 485.1

