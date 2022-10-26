Offensive stat leaders as Alabama enters the bye week
The Alabama football team has entered its bye week following eight straight weeks of rigorous clashing between the white lines. I’m not sure there is ever a lousy time for a bye week, but this one seems to come at a good time for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.
With limited news to report on the football team this week, I thought it might be a good time to offer up some stats from the season.
Today we are going to look at the offensive stat leaders which are obviously led by the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.
Passing
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Bryce Young: 146-221, 1,906 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs
Jalen Milroe: 29-48, 274 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs
Ty Simpson: 2-3, 15 yards
Rushing
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Jahmyr Gibbs: 98 carries, 672 yards, 6 TDs
Jase McClellan: 54 carries, 312 yards, 3 TDs
Jalen Milroe: 29 carries, 244 yards, 1 TD
Roydell Williams: 31 carries, 147 yards, 1 TD
Jamarion Miller: 20 carries, 146 yards, 2 TDs
Bryce Young: 26 carries, 137 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Ja’Corey Brooks: 21 catches, 376 yards, 4 TDs
Jermaine Burton: 20 catches. 306 yards, 3 TDs
Jahmyr Gibbs: 31 catches, 301 yards, 3 TDs
Kobe Prentice: 28 catches, 279 yards, 1 TD
Traeshon Holden: 21 catches, 266 yards, 5 TDs
Cameron Latu: 18 catches, 217 yards, 2 TDs
Scoring Offense: 43.1 ppg
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Total Yards Per Game: 485.1
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
