One of the knocks on the Texas A&M football team in recent years has been their issues developing the wide receiver talent they have been able to get on campus. Some of that could be attributed to injuries or the play calling, but whatever the overall problem, it needed to be addressed.

Texas A&M added former UTEP offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach Scotty Ohara to the staff in March. Even though the team record for the Miners hasn't been great over the past few seasons, Ohara has been successful in helping produce a quality receiving core during his time in El Paso.

Some proof of that was helping Tyrin Smith and Jacob Cowing to be the first back-to-back receivers to reach 1,000 yards for the first time in the team's history. Smith was also one of three receivers in Conference USA to reach 1,000 yards in 2022. Matrix Analytical Solutions recently included the combination of Texas A&M WR coach Holmon Wiggins and Ohara as a top coaching duo in the country.

https://twitter.com/CFBAnalytical/status/1780659627174314216

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: What offensive senior analyst Scotty Ohara can bring to Texas A&M