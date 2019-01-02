He wakes up feeling dangerous, something no Browns team has been in years.

But now they are, thanks to the presence of and immediate impact created by PFT 2018 offensive rookie of the year Baker Mayfield.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Yes, there are other worthy contenders. Colts guard Quenton Nelson became the league’s offensive rookie of the month for October. Giants running back Saquon Barkley generated more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took Baltimore’s offense back to the future and helped secure a playoff berth. Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay became the first undrafted offensive Pro Bowler, ever.

But only one rookie transformed a franchise. Only one rookie brought swagger to a team that had none of it, for decades. Only one rookie broke the rookie record for touchdown passes in a season, putting up 27 to the 26 from Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson. And that rookie didn’t even play until Week Three, when an injury to Tyrod Taylor opened the door for Mayfield to become the last name on that jersey of never-ending quarterbacks in Cleveland.

Mayfield, as MDS has pointed out, performed at an MVP level late in the year. He showed moxie, he flashed an edge. He had as much Drew Brees in his game as Jim McMahon.

Wherever Mayfield goes from here remains to be seen. MVP awards will be hard to win with Patrick Mahomes in the league. But Mayfield wants championships, and if the Browns hire the right coach, Mayfield could be pursuing one as soon as 2019.