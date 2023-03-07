Which offensive linemen met with the Commanders at the 2023 NFL combine?
Another year of the NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone. And for the Washington Commanders, that meant meeting with as many prospects as possible.
Head coach Ron Rivera, general manager Martin Mayhew and others were in Indianapolis for the combine. While the Commanders met with several prospects at different positions, including one of the top quarterbacks in Florida’s Anthony Richardson, they clearly focused on one position in particular.
The Commanders met with several of the top offensive line prospects during the combine. While Washington likely met with several others, we track down its known meetings with some of the draft’s top offensive line prospects.
Tennessee OT Darnell Wright
Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright (OL50) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee OT Darnell Wright will meet formally with Washington this evening.
— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 4, 2023
Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz
Minnesota offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz, Jr. (OL39) at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota IOL John Michael Schmitz said this morning he met formally with the Commanders.
— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 4, 2023
Ohio State T Dawand Jones
Ohio State offensive lineman Dawand Jones (OL26) at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Commanders held a formal meeting with Ohio State OT Dawand Jones in Indy, per source.
One of the premier OTs in the class.
— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 6, 2023
Oklahoma T Anton Harrison
Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison (OL22) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison is from D.C. He told me that he met with the #Commanders at the #NFLCombine, and discussed what it would mean to him to play in his hometown and what he brings to a NFL team. #HTTC @dbltakesports pic.twitter.com/5tee76zOp4
— Carita Parks (@CaritaCParks) March 4, 2023
Florida G O'Cyrus Torrence
Mar 5, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence (OL46) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
330 pounds was an excellent weight for #Florida OG O'Cyrus Torrence.
In addition to the teams listed below, Torrence met formally with the Washington Commanders on Saturday night, per league source. https://t.co/Qb0wJjyRCO
— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 5, 2023
Troy G Jake Andrews
Mar 5, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Troy offensive lineman Jake Andrews (OL02). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Per Sam Fortier of The Washington Post.
Washington formally interviewed these 19 prospects.
Formals aren’t perfect gauges of interest — a team can like a prospect but not interview him — but they do offer insight. Commanders looking at all options. https://t.co/alpIAAM0bN pic.twitter.com/E9eBnRooy5
— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 6, 2023
TCU G Steve Avila
Texas Christian offensive lineman Steve Avila (OL04) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Syracuse T Matthew Bergeron
Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (OL07) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon C Alex Forsyth
Offensive lineman Alex Forsyth #78 of the Oregon Ducks. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
Ohio State T Paris Johnson
Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson, Jr. (OL24) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia T Broderick Jones
Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones (OL25) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Northwestern T Peter Skoronski
Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (OL41) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Northwestern OL Cody Mauch
North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch (OL30) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma T Wanya Morris
Oklahoma offensive lineman Wanya Morris (OL33) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan C/G Olu Oluwatimi
Michigan offensive lineman Olu Oluwatimi (OL35) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Eastern Michigan OL Sidy Sow
Eastern Michigan offensive lineman Sidy Sow (OL42) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama OL Tyler Steen
Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Steen (OL43) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas C Ricky Stromberg
Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (OL44) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann
Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (OL45) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports