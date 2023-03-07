Which offensive linemen met with the Commanders at the 2023 NFL combine?

Bryan Manning
Another year of the NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone. And for the Washington Commanders, that meant meeting with as many prospects as possible.

Head coach Ron Rivera, general manager Martin Mayhew and others were in Indianapolis for the combine. While the Commanders met with several prospects at different positions, including one of the top quarterbacks in Florida’s Anthony Richardson, they clearly focused on one position in particular.

The Commanders met with several of the top offensive line prospects during the combine. While Washington likely met with several others, we track down its known meetings with some of the draft’s top offensive line prospects.

Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright (OL50) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz

Minnesota offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz, Jr. (OL39) at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State T Dawand Jones

Ohio State offensive lineman Dawand Jones (OL26) at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

 

Oklahoma T Anton Harrison

Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison (OL22) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

 

Florida G O'Cyrus Torrence

Mar 5, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence (OL46) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Troy G Jake Andrews

Mar 5, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Troy offensive lineman Jake Andrews (OL02). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Per Sam Fortier of The Washington Post.

TCU G Steve Avila

Texas Christian offensive lineman Steve Avila (OL04) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse T Matthew Bergeron

Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (OL07) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon C Alex Forsyth

Offensive lineman Alex Forsyth #78 of the Oregon Ducks. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

 

Ohio State T Paris Johnson

Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson, Jr. (OL24) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia T Broderick Jones

Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones (OL25) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern T Peter Skoronski

Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (OL41) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern OL Cody Mauch

North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch (OL30) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma T Wanya Morris

Oklahoma offensive lineman Wanya Morris (OL33) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

 

Michigan C/G Olu Oluwatimi

Michigan offensive lineman Olu Oluwatimi (OL35) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Michigan OL Sidy Sow

Eastern Michigan offensive lineman Sidy Sow (OL42) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama OL Tyler Steen

Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Steen (OL43) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas C Ricky Stromberg

Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (OL44) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (OL45) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

