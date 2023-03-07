Which offensive linemen met with the Commanders at the 2023 NFL combine?

Another year of the NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone. And for the Washington Commanders, that meant meeting with as many prospects as possible.

Head coach Ron Rivera, general manager Martin Mayhew and others were in Indianapolis for the combine. While the Commanders met with several prospects at different positions, including one of the top quarterbacks in Florida’s Anthony Richardson, they clearly focused on one position in particular.

The Commanders met with several of the top offensive line prospects during the combine. While Washington likely met with several others, we track down its known meetings with some of the draft’s top offensive line prospects.

Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright (OL50) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee OT Darnell Wright will meet formally with Washington this evening. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 4, 2023

Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz

Minnesota offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz, Jr. (OL39) at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota IOL John Michael Schmitz said this morning he met formally with the Commanders. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 4, 2023

Ohio State T Dawand Jones

Ohio State offensive lineman Dawand Jones (OL26) at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders held a formal meeting with Ohio State OT Dawand Jones in Indy, per source. One of the premier OTs in the class. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 6, 2023

Oklahoma T Anton Harrison

Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison (OL22) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison is from D.C. He told me that he met with the #Commanders at the #NFLCombine, and discussed what it would mean to him to play in his hometown and what he brings to a NFL team. #HTTC @dbltakesports pic.twitter.com/5tee76zOp4 — Carita Parks (@CaritaCParks) March 4, 2023

Florida G O'Cyrus Torrence

Mar 5, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence (OL46) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

330 pounds was an excellent weight for #Florida OG O'Cyrus Torrence. In addition to the teams listed below, Torrence met formally with the Washington Commanders on Saturday night, per league source. https://t.co/Qb0wJjyRCO — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 5, 2023

Troy G Jake Andrews

Mar 5, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Troy offensive lineman Jake Andrews (OL02). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Per Sam Fortier of The Washington Post.

Washington formally interviewed these 19 prospects. Formals aren’t perfect gauges of interest — a team can like a prospect but not interview him — but they do offer insight. Commanders looking at all options. https://t.co/alpIAAM0bN pic.twitter.com/E9eBnRooy5 — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 6, 2023

TCU G Steve Avila

Texas Christian offensive lineman Steve Avila (OL04) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse T Matthew Bergeron

Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (OL07) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon C Alex Forsyth

Offensive lineman Alex Forsyth #78 of the Oregon Ducks. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Ohio State T Paris Johnson

Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson, Jr. (OL24) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia T Broderick Jones

Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones (OL25) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern T Peter Skoronski

Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (OL41) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern OL Cody Mauch

North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch (OL30) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma T Wanya Morris

Oklahoma offensive lineman Wanya Morris (OL33) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan C/G Olu Oluwatimi

Michigan offensive lineman Olu Oluwatimi (OL35) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Michigan OL Sidy Sow

Eastern Michigan offensive lineman Sidy Sow (OL42) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama OL Tyler Steen

Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Steen (OL43) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas C Ricky Stromberg

Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (OL44) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (OL45) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

