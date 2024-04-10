Offensive lineman Yahya Attia, also known as ‘The Bulldozer,’ signs with Colorado

Yahya Attia, an offensive lineman from the NFL Academy in England, became another late addition to Colorado football’s 2024 signing class on Wednesday.

Nicknamed “The Bulldozer,” Attia is listed at 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, making him the heaviest player on the Buffs’ spring roster (Houston transfer OL Tyler Johnson is next at 325 pounds).

The Egyptian-born lineman is joining head coach Deion Sanders’ CU program as a scholarship player, according to BuffStampede’s Adam Munsterteiger. Colorado now owns 10 class of 2024 signees, including fellow offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, and 25 incoming transfer portal players.

New Colorado OL coach Phil Loadholt extended Attia an offer in March. Football Championship Subdivision programs Campbell and Long Island have also offered Atia.

SKOBuffs! @DeionSanders CU soon!

I‘m so excited to sign for the University of Colorado Boulder! 🦬 pic.twitter.com/sKhmtWGkhF — Yahya Attia (@yahyaattia77) April 10, 2024

It’s possible that new full-time CU offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur played a role in Attia’s recruitment. As pointed out by BuffZone’s Brian Howell, NFL Academy head coach Steve Hagen worked under Shurmur with the Cleveland Browns in the early 2010s.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire