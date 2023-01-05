Offensive lineman in transfer portal visits Auburn

The Tigers have been active suitors in the transfer portal this offseason, and it looks like they’re set to host another potential target.

Former Baylor offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua announced on Twitter Wednesday (rather subtly) that he is visiting the Plains. Mazzccua is an interior lineman that came out of high school as a composite three-star before playing for Baylor.

The offensive line is certainly a point of emphasis for the Tigers, as departures from mainstays such as Brandon Council will leave a line that was considered a weak part of the team in recent years with even more inexperience. It’s likely that coach Hugh Freeze and staff think that Mazzccua can give veteran experience to the line immediately and can help protect whoever will be under center for the Tigers in 2023.

Mazzccua was a redshirt sophomore in 2022 and will be a junior when he gets to his new team, so whoever wins his favor will have him with a few years of eligibility left. Auburn appears to be Mazzccua’s first visit after entering the transfer portal.

