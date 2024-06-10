Offensive lineman Taren Hedrick commits to Ole Miss football over Florida, Tennessee, others

OXFORD ― Ole Miss football landed its second commitment from the state of Florida since the beginning of June when Taren Hedrick announced his pledge to the Rebels via social media on Sunday.

Hedrick, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive tackle, is rated as a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite.

He is ranked as the No. 588 overall prospect in the country, the No. 44 tackle and the No. 82 recruit out of Florida in the Class of 2025.

A product of the Community School of Naples, Hedrick chose the Rebels over offers from Florida, Miami, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Tennesee and Texas A&M, among several others.

Hedrick became the 10th commitment for the Rebels in the 2025 class, which ranks 25th nationally and ninth in the SEC. He's the first commitment in the class on the offensive line for position coach John Garrison.

KIFFIN: Lane Kiffin throws out idea for on-field sponsor logo at Tennessee football's Neyland Stadium

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football lands offensive lineman Taren Hedrick out of Florida