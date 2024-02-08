Offensive lineman from state football champion Artesia signs with ENMU

After helping the Artesia Bulldogs win back-to-back state football championships, senior offensive lineman Enrique Armendariz hopes to bring that championship tradition to Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU) in Portales.

He signed a national letter of intent Wednesday at the Bulldog Bowl with friends, coaches, teammates and other well-wishers in attendance.

Armendariz might have not made the headlines as an offensive lineman, but his blocking led Artesia to back-to-back state titles in 2022 and 2023.

More: Artesia holds off Roswell Coyotes to win 32nd state football title in school history

“Your confidence helped us the last two seasons. We’re proud of you,” said Artesia head football coach Jeremy Maupin before Armendariz signed his letter.

He said Armendariz was a catalyst in the 2023 5A football state title game against Roswell High School. The Bulldogs won the game 35-21 in Artesia as the Bulldogs won their 32nd state title overall.

Artesia's Izac Cazares (left) runs behind Enrique Armendariz during the 2023 5A state championships in Artesia. Armendariz will play college football at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales later this year.

“He helped move the ball forward,” Maupin said of the senior’s performance during the playoffs.

A look at ENMU's football program

The Greyhounds finished last season with a 5-6 overall record and tied for sixth in the Lone Star Conference with West Texas A&M and Western Oregon with 2-6 records.

The University of Texas at Permian Basin (UTPB) won the league title with an 8-0 record.

ENMU ranked second in offense in the Lone Star Conference in 2023 with 4,369 total yards with 48 touchdowns.

More: Former Cavemen football coach looks foward to 2023 season at Eastern New Mexico

UTPB was first in total offense with 6,284 total yards and 77 touchdowns.

Defensively, UTPB was first and ENMU was seventh, according to Lone Star Conference data.

The Greyhounds are coached by New Mexico native Kelly Lee who returned last year for his second stint as head coach.

He coached ENMU from 2017 through 2020 and was rehired in January of last year.

Artesia High School offensive lineman Enrique Armendariz (left) looks for a block against the Roswell Coyotes during the 2023 5A state championship football game in Artesia. Armendariz will play college football at Eastern New Mexico University.

Greyhounds sign other New Mexicans for 2024 season

Student-athletes from all corners of New Mexico signed letters to play football in Portales later this year.

Nathan Gutierrez from Las Cruces Organ Mountain will join Armendariz on the offensive line.

Las Cruces Centennial quarterback Daniel Hernandez also signed with the Greyhounds.

CHS Hawk Daniel Hernandez runs the ball during a high school football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Field of Dreams.

He was a triple threat in seven games last year, completing 70 passes for 872 yards and eight touchdowns.

Hernandez carried the football 81 times for 652 yards last year and scored seven touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 32 yards.

ENMU welcomed Farmington native Brandon Furbee, who spent the last two seasons playing defensive line at Victor Valley Community College in California.

He had seven solo tackles during his sophomore season in 2023 along with 10 assisted tackles.

Aztec running back Baylor Seabolt signed a letter of intent with the Greyhounds.

Last season for the Tigers he scored 15 touchdowns on 163 carries and 1,247 yards. He also had 15 catches for 146 yards and one touchdown.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com or @ArgusMichae on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Artesia offensive lineman Enrique Armendariz signs with ENMU football