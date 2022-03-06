Offensive lineman standouts from NFL combine on Friday
Thursday had the first day of on-field drills at the NFL combine and it was the receivers who had the attention of everyone. There were some blazing fast receivers.
On Friday, offensive linemen completed their athletic testing at the combine.
Who stood out?
Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar listed his standout linemen from Friday. See who they were below but read his full post for all the details as to why.
Mississippi State OT Charlie Cross
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
North Carolina OT Ikem Ekwonu
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Nebraska C Cam Jurgens
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Boston College G Zion Johnson
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Washington State OT Abraham Lucas
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Southern University OT Ja'tyre Carter
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Tulsa OL Chris Paul
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky OT Dare Rosenthal
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee-Chattanooga OL Cole Strange
(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Wake Forest OL Zach Tom
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
