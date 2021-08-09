Offensive lineman Ryan Jacoby enters transfer portal

And so it strikes again.

The transfer portal has made an appearance within the Ohio State football program, and it comes by way of offensive lineman Ryan Jacoby according to a tweet from Rivals.

A third-year offensive guard, Jacoby came to OSU as a 4-star prospect out of Mentor, Ohio. He’s not really in the mix in the competition for significant time on the offensive line this season and hasn’t gotten into a game to date during his career. So, it’s really an opportunity to get out from being buried on the depth chart in Columbus.

All in all, the transfer portal hasn’t been too much of a defection pipeline for Ohio State in its early existence, though we’ll continue to hear about guys that leave the program looking for additional playing time. And really, nobody can blame them.

2019 3-star OL Ryan Jacoby has entered the transfer portal after redshirting during his true freshman season and not seeing the field in 2020 at Ohio State @rivalsmike https://t.co/kw3syWFAcC — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) August 9, 2021

The last player to find his way into the transfer portal and come out the other side at a new location was defensive back Tyreke Johnson. OSU also lost receiver Jameson Williams to Alabama before that.

We wish nothing but the best for Jacoby.

Related

Nick Bosa on track for season opener after missing most of 2020 with ACL tear Top 2023 running back puts Ohio State in top ten

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.