Offensive lineman Kyle Fuller returning to Seattle

The Seahawks didn’t tender offensive lineman Kyle Fuller earlier this week, but they re-signed him Friday. The team announced the deal.

Fuller has starting experience at both guard and center.

He entered the league as a seventh-round choice of the Texans in 2017. After a season in Houston and one in Washington, Fuller joined the Seahawks’ practice squad in 2019.

The Seahawks promoted him to the active roster during the 2020 season, and he appeared in nine games with one start. Fuller opened the 2021 season as Seattle’s starting center, though Ethan Pocic eventually took over that spot.

Fuller later started two games at guard.

With Pocic still a free agent, Fuller is expected to compete at center with free agent addition Austin Blythe. The Seahawks also have Dakoda Shepley on the roster at the position.

