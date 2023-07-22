Offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin stepping away from Gators

Florida offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin is stepping away from the program following his mother’s recent cancer diagnosis, according to 247Sports.

Goodwin transferred to the University of Florida ahead of spring practices after spending his first year of college ball at the University of Kentucky. A former five-star recruit, Goodwin didn’t settle into the role he expected in Lexington and looked to play significant snaps as a sophomore with the Gators. He had a good chance to start at right tackle, or at least compete for the job. in fall.

Instead, he’ll put his family first, and no one should speak badly about him for that decision. Gators Wire wishes the Goodwins the best and hopes for a speedy recovery, along with the rest of Gator Nation.

Following Goodwin’s departure, Florida is left with 16 scholarship offensive linemen. Alabama transfer Damieon George is most likely to hold down that right tackle spot.

