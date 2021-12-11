Offensive lineman Kelvin Banks, Jr. commits to Texas

With Mario Cristobal leaving the Oregon Ducks for the Miami Hurricanes, some of his recruits are bound to change their mind and go elsewhere.

Kelvin Banks, Jr. was one of those recruits.

One of the top offensive linemen in the country, the five-star recruit, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, opted to stay close to his Humble, Texas home and commit to the Texas Longhorns.

Banks was going to help the Oregon Class of 2022 be one of its best ever, but instead, that class is in flux with Cristobal leaving. It was thought that Banks might follow the former Ducks coach to South Beach, but that turned out not to be the case.

With the early period signing day being Dec. 15, the sooner Oregon hires a coach to salvage this class the better. Banks became the 11th player to de-commit and the fourth to do so since Cristobal changed locations.