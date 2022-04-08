Offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers enters the transfer portal

According to a report from Matt Zenitz on On3.com sports, backup offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers has decided to leave Oregon and enter the transfer portal.

At 6-foot-5 and nearly 300 pounds, Jeffers was a three-star recruit from Scottsdale, Ariz. in the Class of 2020.

Jeffers was a top 20 prospect in Arizona by ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports and rated as the No. 2 offensive tackle in Arizona and No. 11 prospect in the state by ESPN and 247Sports.

He didn’t receive any game action in 2020 during the shortened pandemic season and redshirted for the 2021 season. The offensive line depth chart is overloaded as there are 13 linemen currently on scholarship for the Ducks.

Oregon is currently in spring camp and preparing for the annual spring game April 23.