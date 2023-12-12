Offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu makes True Freshman All-American team

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu was named to the True Freshman All-American team by 247Sports.

Laloulu has played in all 13 games this season. At 6-foot-2 and 325 pounds, he became an integral part of the Ducks’ new offensive line in 2023.

He was rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and in the 247Sports composite and ranked as a top-150 player nationally by Rivals (No. 126), a top-300 prospect by ESPN (No. 296) and a top-350 recruit in the 247Sports composite. Laloulu was also the No. 1 player at his position in Hawaii and he came into Eugene as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman, according to 247Sports and in the 247Sports composite as well as the top-ranked guard prospect in the state by ESPN and Rivals.

According to writer Chris Hummer of 247Sports.com:

Laloulu didn’t start a game for the Ducks this season, but he was consistently excellent in his many opportunities to play. Laloulu still managed to play 348 snaps as a swing interior lineman, spending time at right guard, left guard and center. Laloulu allowed a single pressure all season and also was a big part of what was the nation’s No. 3 rushing offense in terms of yards per play. He’ll be readying for a starting gig in 2024 as the Ducks reload at quarterback.

Offensive lineman Spencer Fano of Utah and kick returner Zachariah Branch of USC also made the list from the Pac-12.

