Reserve offensive lineman Garner Langlo is no longer with Auburn

Auburn offensive lineman Garner Langlo is no longer with the football team according to a report by Auburn Undercover’s Nathan King. He is no longer listed on Auburn’s online roster for the 2023 season.

Langlo was entering his third season on the Plains after signing with Auburn as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. His departure means Jarquez Hunter is the only player from that class still on the Plains.

Langlo was the No. 634 overall player and No. 43 interior offensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking. From Inverness, Florida, he never appeared in a game for the Tigers and was practicing with the reserves during fall camp.

The Tigers are less than three weeks away from their season opener against UMass on Sept. 2 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

