Offensive lineman Drew Bobo flips to Georgia

After landing Austin Ausberry to start the day, Auburn lost an important commitment later in the day.

Three-star offensive tackle Drew Bobo flipped his commitment to Georgia.

Drew is the son of former Auburn and Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and when Auburn parted ways with his dad back in November, it was expected that Drew would likely be heading elsewhere.

The 6-foot-5 and 300-pound Bobo had been committed since Oct. 10 and his decommitment leaves 3-star Eston Harris Jr. as Auburn’s only commit along the offensive line with the early signing period days away.

List

Some potential landing spots for Bo Nix

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.