Offensive lineman decommits from Ole Miss after receiving LSU offer

On Wednesday, LSU extended an offer to three-star offensive lineman Joseph Cryer. Cryer is from Many, Louisiana and he plays for Natchitoches Central High School. At the time, Cryer was committed to playing for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

It seems the tables have now turned.

Cryer decommitted from Ole Miss on Sunday, and the LSU Tigers have now become the favorite to land him. LSU is now an 83% favorite per On3 and he has now received five different Crystal Ball projections to LSU, as well.

LSU currently has 20 commits for the 2024 class. A class that ranks as the No. 9 class in the country currently thanks to a commitment from a three-star offensive tackle recently. The only other interior offensive lineman in the LSU class is Khayree Lee, another in-state prospect.

Cryer plays center and guard for Natchitoches Central, and he projects to play there in college, as well.

🚨BREAKING🚨2024 IOL Joseph Cryer has decommitted from Ole Miss. More from @samspiegs: https://t.co/3HGDhnPigG pic.twitter.com/R9OhuykAlz — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 30, 2023

