Offensive line target visiting Auburn this weekend

Fans know that it is always good for the Tigers when they get recruits on campus.

That will be the case this weekend when Bryan Harsin’s staff will host offensive line target Bronson Laney.

Laney will be in attendance to watch the Auburn Tigers play Alabama State at Jordan-Hare Stadium this Saturday.

The Fort Payne native tweeted out the news of his visit Wednesday.

Laney is listed at 6-foot-3, 285-pounds. He is expected to play guard at the next level.

Laney has drawn interest from other SEC schools like Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.

