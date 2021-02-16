Offensive line help is on the way in this Chicago Bears 7-round mock draft

The dust has settled on the 2020 NFL season and the fireworks are about to be lit in free agency, with the Chicago Bears already grabbing headlines as one of the first teams mentioned in every quarterback trade speculation.

General manager Ryan Pace is going to pull the trigger on a quarterback at some point and in some way this offseason, whether it’s via trade, free agency, or in the 2021 NFL Draft.

With the Bears owning the 20th overall pick, it’s unlikely any of the top quarterback prospects will fall to them in Round 1. And while it’s likely they’ll enter draft weekend with a new starter already on the roster, this mock draft will assume that isn’t the case.

So how might their 2021 draft haul look when it’s all said and done? Here’s one scenario:

Round 1: ALIJAH VERA-TUCKER | OL | USC

If the Bears don’t go quarterback in Round 1, the next logical priority is the offensive line, and Vera-Tucker makes the most sense of the offensive linemen likely to be available at No. 20 overall.

Not only does he possess immediate NFL starting talent, but he’s also capable of lining up with the first team at either offensive tackle or guard. For a roster like Chicago’s that has weaknesses and vulnerabilities across the entire offensive line, Vera-Tucker’s positional versatility is a huge plus.

Round 2: AMON-RA St. BROWN | WR | USC

Depending on what happens with Allen Robinson in free agency, wide receiver could end up leapfrogging the offensive line atop the Bears’ needs list in April.

A prospect like St. Brown is a logical fit to replace a player like Robinson (or at least try to) because of his contested-catch ability and success rate in the intermediate passing game.

Round 3: KYLE TRASK | QB | FLORIDA

This would be an ideal scenario for the Bears, who need to come away with a quarterback this offseason, whether it’s via trade for an established veteran or an early draft pick on a player like Trask.

The midseason first-round chatter that surrounded Trask this year has cooled, but he’s still a quality quarterback prospect who has the upside to become a capable starter in the NFL. If Trask slides this far in the draft, I’d imagine GM Ryan Pace will trade up a few spots to make sure he lands the Gators signal-caller.

Round 5: Jonathon cooper | edge | ohio state

The Bears’ defense is still searching for help opposite Khalil Mack in the pass rush, but bigger needs on offense push the position group into the middle of Day 3.

Cooper, while not the star pass-rusher that his Ohio State predecessors were, has shown the ability to get after the quarterback with 15.5 sacks during his time as a Buckeye. He’d be a nice addition as a sub-package guy who can provide some juice off the edge on passing downs.

Round 6: chris evans | RB | michigan

There’s no doubt the Bears’ offense belongs to RB David Montgomery, but if 2020 proved anything, it’s that depth is needed behind him. Fortunately, running backs aren’t hard to find in the later rounds, and landing a player like Evans — who has enough talent to challenge for a starting job in the NFL — is great value.

The uncertainty surrounding Tarik Cohen’s recovery from a torn ACL and the lack of established veterans on the depth chart would give Evans a fantastic opportunity to contribute as Montgomery’s primary backup in 2021.

Round 7: Ellerson smith | edge | northern iowa

Might as well dip back into the edge rusher group with the last pick of the draft. Swinging on a smaller-school guy like Smith is never a bad strategy, even if he lacks the functional strength to project favorably as a run defender in the NFL.