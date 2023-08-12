Offensive line depth a growing concern on the Cowboys

In the first round of the 2023 NFL draft the Cowboys had a decision to make, Draft Mazi Smith, the mammoth defensive tackle from Michigan, or move back and target Syracuse offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron. Dallas chose the former in their attempt to bulk up the middle of the defensive line. But the debate at the time highlighted their concerns for their offensive line.

Concerns that didn’t get addressed until the final day of the draft, so it should be no surprise two weeks into training camp the Cowboys find themselves still concerned about their protection plan.

Cowboys OL Matt Farniok has had a mixed training camp, including some tough moments when aligned at guard. He is expected to focus more at center, his natural position, moving forward. More chances for Brock Hoffman at right guard as Zack Martin holdout continues. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2023

One of the biggest worries of camp for Dallas has been the play of their offensive line. Back-ups have looked overmatched and developmental prospects have largely failed to develop. It appears to be “starters or bust” for the 2023 season.

Even if Zack Martin ends his holdout and returns, the Cowboys appear devoid of depth and one injury away from possible disaster. A recent injury scare to center Tyler Biadasz made that reality all too real this week.

Update on Mazi Smith (knee tendinitis) + Tyler Biadasz (rolled ankle): Both present at walkthrough/mock game and with no braces/wraps. Positive sign for both. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/PNvr6asCDh — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 9, 2023

Luckily, Dallas avoided disaster with Biadasz and all seems well for their fourth-year center. But the takeaway is clear: the Cowboys are dangerously thin on their offensive line and unless someone steps up in the final weeks of camp, the Cowboys could be in trouble this season.

They know firsthand how important offensive line depth is. In 2022, they lost Tyron Smith and Terence Steele for a significant amount of time. The losses cratered their running games and kneecapped their offense down the stretch.

Dallas didn’t lose in the postseason because their defense failed. They lost, for the second postseason in a row, because they got beat in the trenches and couldn’t move the ball on offense.

Looking at what they did over the offseason it doesn’t appear they’ve done much to prevent it from happening again.

On paper, the Cowboys offensive line looks strong. Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith, Biadasz, Martin (assuming he returns) and Steele are nothing to scoff at. But Tyron Smith has averaged less than six games per season over the last three years, so realistically they need to be six-deep up front.

Since developmental players like Matt Farniok, Matt Waletzko, Chuma Edoga and Josh Ball have yet to show the progression Dallas hoped they would, the falloff from the starting group to the reserve group is staggering.

There’s still time in training camp and preseason to correct course, but at this moment the talent pool on the Cowboys’ offensive line looks extremely shallow after the starting five.

