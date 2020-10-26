Offensive line absences cause communication issues for Raiders offense vs Buccaneers

This past week, it was noted that the Buccaneers have been putting up historic numbers on defense thus far this season. They have one of the league’s top pass rushes and the league’s best run stopping defensive line.

What they were facing was a Raiders offense that had a metaphorical grenade rolled into the offensive line room to start the week, making for a significant mismatch.

“We had a tough week,” said Jon Gruden. To say the least it was.

Patient zero in this was Trent Brown who tested positive for COVID-19 and was not wearing is contact tracer around the facility or his mask at times.

He would expose the rest of the starting offensive line on Monday which had them miss the entire week of practice.

It was the subject of the week, despite Raiders coaches saying over and over that it didn’t change anything and the football guy phrase “next man up.”

Then the Raiders go out and show just why it was no small thing.

Mostly it showed up in the ground game, where Josh Jacobs was held to just 17 yards on ten carries. I mean the Bucs have held opponents to a league-low three yards per carry this season, but Jacobs is one of the league’s better backs and he averaged nearly half that (1.7 ypc).

“The Buccaneers, they’re one of the top run stopping defenses in the league,” said left tackle Kolton Miller. “We did the best we could with the circumstances throughout the week. I think there could be one or two communication things . . . it’s those little details that you miss out on not being with the team during the week.”

Miller was backed up by his quarterback with regard to his honest assessment of the line’s communication problems.

“The miscommunications, absolutely it took place,” said Derek Carr. “And that’s why it’s a game of practice. It really is. You have to practice it. You got to be available not just for Sundays, you got to be available throughout the week because there’s so much that goes into it. This game is this close with details.”

To make matter worse, the Raiders lost two of their starters in this game. Sam Young was starting at right tackle in place of Brown. He left with a knee injury, bringing in third string tackle Brandon Parker. Then late in the third quarter, right guard Gabe Jackson was ejected for stepping on the shoulder of Ndamukong Suh in a scuffle.

That scuffle came after the Raiders had scored a TD to pull within one score, down 24-17. They would score just one field goal the rest of the way and lose 45-20.

Obviously it isn’t the fault of the offensive line that the Raiders gave up three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. But in a game in which it’s about possessions and controlling the clock, the offensive line woes put them well behind the 8-ball.