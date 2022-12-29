Offensive keys for Penn State against Utah in the Rose Bowl

James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions head to Pasadena next week for the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes. Utah is by no means an offensive powerhouse but one thing Kyle Whittingham has established as the coach there is the fact they will be a top-notch defensive team.

They will be disciplined, deep at every position, and regardless of what they look like after losing players to the draft, there will be two players popping up in their absence.

This Utah defense is losing one key factor on defense but the rest of the defense is going to be ready to cause problems for a run-heavy Penn State offense. Sean Clifford is going to have to rely on Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen for sure but he also has to make plays. One draft declaration for Utah specifically may allow for that to happen.

Take advantage of Clark Phillips III being gone

James Franklin has shown he has a longer leash than most would with any player when it comes to Sean Clifford. In his last game, why not go out there and pass it 20-30 times, especially when one of the top corners in the country isn’t playing for Utah in Clark Phillips III?

The offensive line needs to bring its A-game

The Utah defense is no pushover, the offense was the story this year as it exploded but this defense remains the staple. Coach Kyle Whittingham thrives on developing linebackers and defensive linemen and in this year’s group he has an impressive six players with four sacks or more. The Penn State offensive line will be pushed and they can bend but they can’t break.

Continue to lean on the run

The saying goes “dance with the girl you brought” and Penn State they have had no better dance partner than [autotag]Nick Singleton[/autotag] and [autotag]Kaytron Allen[/autotag]. The star freshmen running back duo made history this year and they can cap off their historic season with a dominant Rose Bowl performance. Both Singleton and Allen should see a combined 25 touches between them, either one could be the hot hand and that decision on who to ride will be on Franklin.

Someone has to step up for Parker Washington

[autotag]Parker Washington[/autotag] is going to the NFL and he is going to excel there but this current team needs someone to step up. Will it [autotag]KeAndre Lambert-Smith[/autotag]? Will it be [autotag]Harrison Wallace[/autotag]? Both have shown a connection with Sean Clifford but someone is going to have to make plays. Look for Wallace to lead the way in this department as he has flown under the radar.

For the young guys, remember it is just another game

This Penn State team is full of young players, specifically freshmen but they need to remain calm under the pressure of the Rose Bowl. These players have played in big games, and they have played in big stadiums but the Rose Bowl is different. They are in a time zone and stadium they have never seen and that factor is not to be dismissed from the idea of it making an impact.

