Offensive keys for Penn State against Rutgers

The Nittany Lions are likely to come out aggressive and want to prove a point after their defeat to Michigan. With Rutgers being a formidable defense, it might take Penn State a few drives to get separation, but overall, this matchup should be good for the Drew Allar-led offense.

Rutgers is also coming off a loss after getting shut against Iowa. If the Hawkeyes, who own the worst offense in the Big Ten (243 ypg), were able to put up 22 points against an average Rutgers defense, Penn State should be in a good spot to do some damage.

With new play callers Ja’Juan Seider and Ty Howle in charge after Penn State fired offensive coordinator Miek Yurcich, it remains to be seen how the offense looks with new voices at the helm.

Penn State is a heavy favorite at home against Rutgers, a team it has not lost to since Rutgers joined the Big Ten. But the Scarlet Knights played Ohio State tough in the first half, so they are not a team to be taken lightly. are not a team that looks to be easily intimidated this season. The Nittany Lions offense must be on their A game.

Here is a look at some offensive keys for Penn State.

Run the football

A typical key for a Penn State offensive game plan, considering its failure to pass the ball with any consistency this season. They need to run the football for three reasons: Rutgers’s pass defense is legit, Penn State ranks 90th in passing yards per game (206.1), and the Nittany Lions boast two dynamic running backs.

The Scarlett Knights do not have a great run defense, so the ability will be there for Penn State to run the football. Although Penn State’s running back duo has not broken out in a game yet, Rutgers has given up 200 yards game twice this season. It remains to be seen if Saturday becomes a breakout day for the ground attack, but the recipe is there for a successful afternoon.

An improved passing attack

One storyline to watch this weekend will be how Drew Allar and the passing look against a decent Rutgers secondary. As a whole, the Penn State offense only averages 6.2 yards per pass attempt and lacks the ability to stretch the defense. Despite the Scarlett Knights presenting a strong challenge defensively, with new faces calling the plays, perhaps Allar and his receivers can get on the same page and convert on some chunk plays. I would love to see some easy throws for Allar to gain confidence and get into a rhythm. Improvement from this part of the Penn State offense needs to happen if the Nittany Lions expect to win a New Year’s Six bowl matchup against a top team.

Try to get creative

As I referenced earlier, Penn State is not an explosive offense, which is a big reason why Mike Yurcich was let go last Sunday. New play callers Ja’Juan Seider and Ty Howle won’t drastically change the offense in one week, but they should have a significant say in what type of plays get called.

Every week that Penn State’s offense looks stagnant, I can’t help but wonder why more plays like the end around or even screens are not run more often. An end around to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Dante Cephas, or even speedster Daequan Hardy can turn into a massive gain in an instant. If Yurcich’s firing was in part because of the lack of creativity and explosion, finding new ways to get playmakers the ball in space has to be the number one priority for Seider and Howle on Saturday. Not only do these easier passes help Allar find a rhythm, but they are also a great way to attack an improved Rutgers defense.

