Offensive keys for Penn State against Indiana in Week 10

The Penn State offense has been interesting all year long. The run game has been hot and cold, and the quarterback play has been consistently inconsistent but despite that, we are finally seeing some key players emerge.

The run game has seen freshmen Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton become stars of the offense. They should be the focal point for the next three years as they continue to grow into eventual NFL talents.

The passing attack finally has seen Parker Washington and Theo Johnson break out into the fold and in doing so have the offense showing some new explosiveness.

Despite that though, there is a quarterback controversy brewing but the nice part for Nittany Lions fans is whoever James Franklin goes with should be able to handle Indiana with ease.

Decide on a quarterback

We shouldn’t see much of [autotag]Sean Clifford[/autotag] against Indiana, at least we can hope not. Clifford has achieved his passing records and played in the big games, now is the time to start the transition to [autotag]Drew Allar[/autotag] if you are this coaching staff. Allar against an Indiana defense that is giving up 30 points a game would be a great start to his future in the program.

Keep the running backs fresh

Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton have 96 and 90 carries on the year respectively. This staff has done a good job of altering games on who is the workhorse back and if that trend continues it could Singleton this weekend. Regardless of who it is, keeping these guys fresh to end the year could play a pivotal role in how fresh they are come bowl season.

Limit the turnovers

Last week Sean Clifford’s three interceptions turned a close game into a snoozer real fast against Ohio State. They have to get those under control cause if they have any sort of a letdown game after the debacle last week turnovers will just make those issues bigger and louder.

