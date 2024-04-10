Offensive guard Jack Wilty transfers from CU Buffs to South Florida Bulls

Another departing Colorado football player has found a new home.

Three months after entering the transfer portal in January, offensive guard Jack Wilty announced his commitment to the South Florida Bulls on Monday. USF, led by first-year head coach Alex Golesh, finished 7-6 last season (4-4 American Athletic Conference).

Wilty played in 11 games, including one start in CU’s opener, during his lone season with the Buffs. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Iowa native didn’t allow any sacks in 146 passing attempts, according to his CUBuffs.com profile.

USF will mark Wilty’s fourth different college. Before playing for head coach Deion Sanders in Boulder, he spent two years at Iowa Central Community College (2021-22) and one at Northern Illinois (2020).

Wilty joins the Bulls as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

Other Colorado transfers who’ve found new homes this offseason include tight ends Michael Harrison (San Diego State) and Caleb Fauria (Deleware), offensive guard Jack Bailey (Northwestern) and defensive back Kyndrich Breedlove (Purdue). Additionally, offensive tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, center Van Wells and running back Anthony Hankerson have all committed to Oregon State.

