Offensive flurry lifts SDSU men past Montana State

Jan. 6—BROOKINGS — An offensive flurry lifted South Dakota State men's basketball to a 89-61 win over Montana State Saturday evening.

The Jackrabbits shot a scorching-hot 69.2 percent clip from the field, and scored 49 points in the first half and 40 points in the second half.

William Kyle III fronted the offensive campaign on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting effort for 21 points, and Zeke Mayo added 19 points on 7 of 11 shooting. Luke Appel contributed 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting.

After leading 16-13 in the first half, a Mayo 3-pointer followed by back-to-back dunks from Kyle III set up a 7-0 run, and from there, the Jacks found their stride, outscoring the Bobcats 36-13 in the final 14 minutes of the half to lead 49-26 at the break. Another set of back-to-back dunks by Kyle III set the tone for the second half, and the Jacks led by as much as 31 points.

Montana, which scored 35 points in the second half, was led by Brian Goracke, who scored 13 points.

South Dakota State (8-8) wraps the Big Sky-Summit League challenge with a 1-1 record, and will visit St. Thomas for a conference matchup at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 in St. Paul.