Offensive eruption pushes Giants over .500 for first time in 2023

Offensive show puts Giants over .500 for first time in 2023

For the first time during the 2023 MLB season, the Giants are over the .500 mark, and they got there in style Friday night.

After allowing the Milwaukee Brewers to score one run in the bottom of the first inning, the Giants responded with 15 unanswered runs to pull away with a 15-1 win at American Family Field.

Outfielder Mitch Haniger gave the Giants (26-25) a lead they wouldn't relinquish with a two-run homer in the top of the second inning.

The Giants blew the game open with a seven-run third inning, started by J.D. Davis' RBI double that drove in Blake Sabol.

J.D. had Sabol RUNNING on this double ðŸƒâ€â™‚ï¸ðŸ’¨ pic.twitter.com/3kPMPBA0F5 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 27, 2023

After Haniger doubled in another run and rookie Patrick Bailey drove in a run with an infield single, Brett Wisely capped the scoring in the third with a mammoth three-run homer.

A SEVEN-RUN THIRD INNING ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/zPoZNsDJKh — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 27, 2023

The Giants pushed across two more runs in the sixth inning thanks to RBI singles by Michael Conforto and rookie Casey Schmitt.

In the seventh, Davis connected for his ninth homer of the season, a two-run shot that gave the Giants a 14-1 lead.

J.D. Davis out here doing YARD work pic.twitter.com/nseMuQNEqo — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 27, 2023

Bailey capped his first career four-game game with a ground rule double in the top of the eighth, driving in his third run of the game.

Four-hit day for Patty Barrels ðŸ‘Š pic.twitter.com/H9Q2vzfqGg — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 27, 2023

Alex Wood had his best game of the season, going 5 2/3 innings pitched while only allowing three hits and one earned run. He walked five batters and struck out five on 95 pitches.

Rookie Tristan Beck went the rest of the way, allowing just one hit in 3 1/3 innings while striking out two Brewers batters. He was credited with his first career save for the effort.

The Giants are on a roll, having won four of five games on the road trip and nine of their last 11 games to get to this point.

San Francisco will look to keep things going Saturday when Logan Webb takes on former Cy Young award winner Corbin Burnes in the third game of the series.

