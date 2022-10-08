Offensive/Defensive Players of the Week from Nebraska’s win over Rutgers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers moved to 3-3 with a 14-13 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday night. The Cornhuskers are now 2-1 under interim head coach Mickey Joseph.

Offensively, the Cornhuskers got off to a slow start, as they put up zero points in the first half. However, they bounced back and scored two touchdowns in the second half.

Defensively, they continued to show rapid improvement. Over the last two weeks, their defense has given up a combined 34 points. In their prior two games, they allowed a combined 94 points.

Let’s take a look at the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week.

Offensive Player of the Week: QB Casey Thompson

Stats: 232 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

Thompson was able to recover from a shaky start and lead Nebraska to victory. In the first half, Thompson threw for 99 yards and two interceptions. In the second half, he looked like a completely different quarterback throwing for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

In a game where the Cornhuskers rushed for a season-low 72 yards, Thompson’s second-half rally was the difference maker.

Honorable mentions: WR Trey Palmer, TE Travis Vokolek

Defensive Player of the Week: DE Garrett Nelson

Stats: 11 total tackles, 1.5 sacks

Nebraska’s defense allowed a season-low 13 points on Friday. It was a nice all-around performance by the Cornhuskers. They also set a new season-high in interceptions (3).

After a two-sack performance last week, Nelson kept the momentum going against Rutgers. He led the Cornhuskers in both total tackles (11) and sacks (1.5).

Honorable mentions: S Myles Farmer, DE Ochaun Mathis, CB Malcolm Hartzog, DB Brandon Moore

