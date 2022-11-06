Offensive/Defensive Players of the Week from Nebraska’s loss to Minnesota

The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost to the Minnesota Golden Gophers 13-20 on Saturday. It marked the third straight loss for Nebraska. Without quarterback Casey Thompson, the offense struggled to consistently move the football. The Cornhuskers scored three total points over the final three quarters.

Meanwhile, it marked the second consecutive victory for Minnesota, who is trying to remain competitive in the Big Ten West. Minnesota is now one of four teams in the West division with a 3-3 conference record (Iowa, Purdue, Wisconsin). Illinois still leads the pack with a 4-2 conference record.

Despite the loss, there were some positives for the Cornhuskers. Here are the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week.

Offensive Player of the Week: RB Anthony Grant

Stats: 21 carries, 115 rushing yards; 1 reception, 5 yards

It was an uneven game for Nebraska’s offense, but Anthony Grant continued to be a reliable playmaker. On the first play from scrimmage, Grant rushed for 36 yards.

On the opening drive, he accounted for 60 of Nebraska’s 75 yards, which set up their only touchdown of the day.

With 858 rushing yards this season, Grant has a great chance to become the Cornhuskers’ first 1,000-yard rusher since 2018.

Honorable mention: WR Marcus Washington

Defensive Player of the Week: EDGE Caleb Tannor

Stats: 6 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks

It was a solid all-around defensive effort for the Cornhuskers. They held the Golden Gophers to a mere 4.6 yards per play, which was Minnesota’s second-lowest mark of the season.

Nebraska was able to consistently generate pressure and get into the backfield. As a team, they recorded three sacks and eight tackles for loss. Edge rusher Caleb Tannor led the way with his best performance of the season; he had 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Honorable mentions: EDGE Ochaun Mathis, S Myles Farmer

