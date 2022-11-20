Offensive/Defensive Players of the Week from Nebraska’s loss to Wisconsin

On Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers lost their fifth consecutive game, as they were defeated by the Wisconsin Badgers 14-15. The Cornhuskers entered the fourth quarter with a 14-3 lead, but the Badgers were able to rally from behind.

However, there were some bright spots. Quarterback Casey Thompson returned to the lineup after a two-game absence. Defensively, the Cornhuskers were able to hold the Badgers to only 83 passing yards, which was their second-lowest mark of the season.

Individually, there were a few standout performances. Without further ado, here are Nebraska’s Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week from their loss to Wisconsin.

Offensive Player of the Week: WR Trey Palmer

Stats: 4 receptions, 47 yards, 2 touchdowns

With Casey Thompson back at quarterback, Palmer’s production shot back up. He scored both of Nebraska’s touchdowns.

It has been a tremendous season for Palmer. After breaking the school’s single-game receiving record last month, he has a legitimate shot at breaking the school’s single-season receiving record. Stanley Morgan Jr. currently holds the record with 1,004 receiving yards. Palmer, who has 878 receiving yards this season, needs to record at least 126 receiving yards next week against Iowa.

Honorable mention: QB Casey Thompson

Defensive Player of the Week: CB Malcolm Hartzog

Stats: 4 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception

This was a tough call between Hartzog and Ernest Hausmann. Both true freshmen had strong showings. Hausmann led the Cornhuskers with a career-high 12 total tackles. Meanwhile, Hartzog came away with the only takeaway of the game. In addition, he had four tackles, including a tackle for loss.

For the season, Hartzog leads the Cornhuskers in interceptions (3), despite starting in only seven games. He did not even play his first defensive snap until the fourth game of the season (vs. Oklahoma).

Hartzog and Hausmann should be key pieces for Nebraska’s defense next season.

Honorable mentions: LB Ernest Hausmann, DL Colton Feist

