Offensive/Defensive Players of the Week from Nebraska’s loss to Illinois

On Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a 9-26 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

It was a competitive game in the first half. Midway through the second quarter, the Cornhuskers actually held a 9-6 lead. Unfortunately, quarterback Casey Thompson left the game late in the second quarter with an injury. In Thompson’s absence, Nebraska’s offense failed to put any additional points on the board. Backup quarterback Chubba Purdy completed only three passes for 15 yards.

It was an ugly loss. Nevertheless, a couple of players managed to have standout performances. Without further ado, let’s take a look at Nebraska’s Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week.

Offensive Player of the Week: TE Travis Vokolek

Stats: 1 reception, 52 yards, 1 TD

It was difficult to choose an Offensive Player of the Week, as Nebraska’s offense struggled for the majority of the afternoon. Casey Thomopson was able to move the football throwing for 172 yards in the first half, but he also threw two costly interceptions. He left the game late in the second quarter with an injury, and the Cornhuskers produced only 29 yards of total offense in the second half.

I decided to go with Vokolek, who made the biggest play of the game. He had a 56-yard touchdown reception.

Honorable mentions: QB Casey Thompson, RB Anthony Grant

Defensive Player of the Week: CB Quinton Newsome

Stats: 4 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery

Newsome played a fantastic overall game. In the second quarter, he had his first sack of the season, which forced Illinois to punt. In the third quarter, he recovered a fumble by Isaiah Williams.

Newsome was a bright spot in a rough afternoon.

Honorable mentions: LB Luke Reimer, DB Isaac Gifford

