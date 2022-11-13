Offensive/Defensive Players of the Week from Nebraska’s loss to Michigan

On Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers lost to the Michigan Wolverines 3-34. It was their fourth consecutive loss.

Nebraska’s offense continued to struggle without quarterback Casey Thompson. Chubba Purdy started at quarterback. He threw for 56 yards and rushed for 39 yards before exiting late in the second quarter with an ankle injury. He returned to the sideline in a boot and on crutches. In Purdy’s absence, Logan Smothers, who was playing through injuries, took over at quarterback, but he recorded only 15 passing yards.

Nevertheless, there were some good individual performances for the Cornhuskers. Here are Nebraska’s Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week.

Offensive Player of the Week: WR Marcus Washington

Stats: 2 receptions, 36 yards

On Saturday, the Cornhuskers posted a season-low 146 yards of total offense, so picking an Offensive Player of the Week was difficult.

Washington played well. He accounted for over 50 percent of Nebraska’s receiving yards. His 30-yard reception was the team’s biggest offensive play of the game.

Honorable mentions: N/A

Defensive Player of the Week: LB Ernest Hausmann

Stats: 10 total tackles, 1 sack

On a rough afternoon, Hausmann was a bright spot. The true freshman led the Cornhuskers with a career-high 10 total tackles. He also had his first career sack.

Hausmann was impressive against top-level competition. He could be a major difference maker for the Cornhuskers next season.

Honorable mentions: DL Colton Feist, DE Garrett Nelson

[mm-video type=playlist id=01fvdd6z9hqw4epb9e player_id=none image=https://cornhuskerswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png]

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

[listicle id=7473]

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire