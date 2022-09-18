Offensive/Defensive Players of the Week from Nebraska’s Loss to Oklahoma

On September 17, the Nebraska Cornhuskers lost to the Oklahoma Sooners 14-49.

The Cornhuskers got off to a promising start jumping out to a 7-0 lead. However, the Sooners imposed their will for the remainder of the first half building up a 35-7 lead by halftime, and the Cornhuskers could not recover.

The Cornhuskers and interim head coach Mickey Joseph will have a lot of work to do to turn this season around.

Saturday’s loss was embarrassing, and Nebraska did not play well on either side of the ball. Nevertheless, there were a couple of players who had good individual performances.

Let’s take a look at the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week from Nebraska’s loss to Oklahoma.

Offensive Player of the Week: WR Trey Palmer

Stats: 10 receptions, 92 yards, 1 TD

As a whole, Nebraska’s offense struggled. They recorded only 164 passing yards while averaging an underwhelming 3.6 yards per rush attempt.

Palmer was clearly the best offensive player on the field for the Cornhuskers on Saturday. He accounted for 56 percent of the team’s total receiving yards, and his 32-yard touchdown reception was Nebraska’s biggest play of the game.

Honorable mention: RB Gabe Ervin Jr.

Defensive Player of the Week: DL Devin Drew

Stats: 3 total tackles, 1 sack

Nebraska’s defense struggled, once again, on Saturday. They looked blatantly over-matched against Oklahoma’s offense throughout the first half.

Drew was one bright spot. He was able to generate some pressure on the quarterback, and he got his first sack with the Cornhuskers.

Honorable mention: LB Luke Reimer

