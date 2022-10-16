Offensive/Defensive Players of the Week from Nebraska’s loss to Purdue

On Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a 37-43 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

Nebraska’s offense was rolling, as they put up 476 total yards. They eclipsed Purdue in both yards per pass (12.2) and yards per rush (5.3).

Unfortunately, Nebraska’s defense struggled to get stops. Purdue had 608 total yards; it is the second-most yards that Nebraska has allowed in a single game this season. Purdue was able to consistently extend drives. They were 9-18 on third down and 2-2 on fourth down.

Despite the loss, there were some memorable individual performances. Without further ado, let’s take a quick look at the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week.

Offensive Player of the Week: WR Trey Palmer

Stats: 7 receptions, 237 receiving yards, 2 TD; 1 rush, 60 yards

Palmer was unguardable on Saturday posting 297 yards of total offense. His 237 receiving yards set a new single-game school record. In addition, he became the first FBS player this century with at least 225+ receiving yards and 50+ rushing yards in a game.

His biggest play of the game was a 72-yard receiving touchdown in the third quarter.

Palmer now has 781 receiving yards this season. With five games left, Palmer has strong odds to break Nebraska’s single-season receiving yards record. Stanley Morgan Jr. currently holds the record with 1,004 yards.

Defensive Player of the Week: CB Malcolm Hartzog

Stats: 3 total tackles, 1 interception

It was a rough afternoon for Nebraska’s defense. They gave up 608 total yards, and they generated zero sacks.

True freshman Malcolm Hartzog was one bright spot. He came up with Nebraska’s only takeaway of the game.

Hartzog has been impressive this season. He returned a blocked punt for a touchdown against Indiana, and he had a game-sealing interception against Rutgers.

Honorable mentions: DB Isaac Gifford, LB Nick Henrich

