Offensive/Defensive Players of the Week from Nebraska’s win over Indiana

On Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers secured their first victory under interim head coach Mickey Joseph. They defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 35-21.

It was a significant win for Nebraska in many ways. It moved their conference record up to 1-1, which keeps them alive in the Big Ten West. At the moment, six of the seven teams in the division have a conference record of 1-1; Wisconsin is the lone team at 0-2.

In addition, Indiana was a solid opponent. They entered the game with a 3-1 record including victories over Illinois and Western Kentucky.

Without further ado, here are the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week.

Offensive Player of the Week: WR Trey Palmer

Stats: 8 receptions, 157 yards, 1 TD

On Saturday, Palmer had the first 100-yard game of his career. He was phenomenal accounting for 58 percent of Nebraska’s receiving yards.

His biggest play was a 71-yard touchdown reception. Palmer beat defensive back Phillip Dunnam on a deep route, and Casey Thompson made a great throw to hit Palmer in stride.

Honorable mentions: RB Anthony Grant, QB Casey Thompson

Defensive Player of the Week: DE Garrett Nelson

Stats: 3 total tackles, 2 sacks

Nebraska’s defense had their best performance of the season on Saturday, and Nelson was a key reason. Nelson led Nebraska’s pass rush with two sacks.

As a team, Nebraska had three sacks. Entering the game, the Cornhuskers had only recorded four total sacks in their first four games.

Honorable mentions: LB Luke Reimer, DB Isaac Gifford

