Offensive/Defensive Players of the Week from Nebraska’s Win Over North Dakota

On September 3, the Nebraska Cornhuskers secured their first victory of the season against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 38-17.

Despite the final score, this was a close game. At halftime, the game was tied 7-7, and North Dakota’s offense was able to enjoy sustained drives against Nebraska’s defense.

Nevertheless, it is great to get a win on the board, and there were some positive takeaways.

On offense, Nebraska’s rushing attack led the way, as the Cornhuskers racked up 244 rushing yards. Meanwhile, quarterback Casey Thompson completed 14 out of 21 passes for 193 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Without further ado, here are Nebraska’s offensive and defensive players of the week.

Offensive Player of the Week: RB Anthony Grant

Stats: 23 carries, 189 yards, 2 TD; 1 reception, 0 yards

This was a no-brainer. For the second straight week, running back Anthony Grant is our Offensive Player of the Week. Grant carried Nebraska’s offense on his back rushing for 189 yards and two touchdowns. He continually gained yards after contact by breaking tackles and evading defenders with jump cuts.

In the third quarter, he rushed for a 46-yard touchdown to give the Cornhuskers the lead.

Grant has had a historic start to his Nebraska tenure. He has the most rushing yards of any player in program history in their first two games at Nebraska.

Honorable mentions: RB Ajay Allen, WR Trey Palmer

Defensive Player of the Week: DE Garrett Nelson

Stats: 8 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defended

On Saturday, Nebraska’s defense did not have a strong showing. There were a lot of missed tackles, and the Fighting Hawks were able to control the pace of the game throughout the first half.

One bright spot was defensive end Garrett Nelson. Nelson made the biggest defensive play of the game; he had a strip sack in the third quarter.

Honorable mentions: DT Stephon Wynn Jr., DE Ochaun Mathis

